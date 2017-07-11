Thunder fans greet Paul George at Oklahoma City airport

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Paul George, the All-Star acquisition of the Oklahoma City Thunder, was greeted loudly by fans after he arrived at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Watch a live video that the Thunder posted on social media below:

George is scheduled to speak to the media in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Thunder acquired him this offseason by trading Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Indiana Pacers.

RELATED: Kevin Durant to Paul George on Thunder trade: 'That place will blow you away'

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: