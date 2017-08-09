TULSA -- Three people are in custody connected to a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the pursuit started before 3 a.m. in Tulsa on Interstate 244.

A trooper ran the suspect's tag, which came back as stolen. The trooper then tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off west, leading OHP on a chase.

The pursuit got to speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, and at point, the suspects threw tools out of the car while OHP was behind them.

The chase went through west Tulsa and ended at 141st Street and South Harvard. The suspect ran off the roadway into a field behind some houses and crashed the stolen car.

OHP says the 18-year-old driver and a 14-year-old girl jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but Bixby Police was right behind them and put them into custody.

Later, OHP found a third suspect, in his early 20s, walking in the neighborhood near the crash and put him into custody. Officials say he matched the description the other two suspects gave.

During the investigation, troopers found drug paraphernalia on the driver. At this time, officials haven't said anything about the possible charges the suspects might face.