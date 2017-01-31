Three local universities are reacting to the recent travel ban, concerned for students and employees

TULSA, Okla. - TULSA, Okla. -- The presidents of Oklahoma State University (OSU), University of Oklahoma (OU) and the University of Tulsa (TU) have all released statements following President Donald Trump's executive order on an immigration travel ban.

OU's Tulsa President John Schumann said they're taking a cautious approach and advising students "to be careful when leaving the United States."

There has been a lot of uncertainty about the future of international students, employees and their families who are citizens from the seven counties listed on the travel ban.

"This should not affect their academic status at all, but unfortunately, it may affect their vacation plans, summer plans," said Schumann.

By the numbers:

OU's Tulsa campus - 31 international students, 11 from the nations listed on list

OSU - 70 international students, 12 employees from countries on list

TU- 20 students from the seven nations on list