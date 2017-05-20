Three dead in traffic accidents in Green Country on Friday night
2:02 PM, May 20, 2017
Three people were killed in traffic accidents in Green Country on Friday night, two in an Osage County collision and one other in a Creek County accident.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, two died as the result of a fatality collision near Skiatook Osage Casino on Highway 20 just west of Skiatook in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP reported that Johnny Taylor Brown, 28, of Claremore, and Tiffany Nicole Schmidt, 28, of Skiatook, both died from injuries in the crash. Troopers reported that Brown was eastbound on Highway 20 and for unknown reasons crossed over the center line, resulting in a head-on collision with Schmidt's vehicle.
Brown was transported to St. John Hospital in Tulsa where he was pronounced dead, troopers said. The OHP advised that Schmidt died at the scene.
The accident is still under investigation.
In another fatal wreck on the Turner Turnpike near the Bristow exit, a 66-year-old male was killed Friday night, according to the OHP.
The collision occurred at about 10:56 p.m. at the 197-mile-marker in Creek County.
OHP reports that Jackie Douglas Jones of Broken Arrow lost his life from injuries sustained in a collision with a semi truck and two other vehicles after being transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Troopers report that all four vehicles were eastbound on the Turner Turnpike when one vehicle tried to pass another. That vehicle began to hydroplane into the center median, troopers say, and struck the cement barrier. When one vehicle braked to avoid the accident, it was struck from behind, troopers say. The OHP said it caused a chain reaction and all four vehicles were involved in the crash.