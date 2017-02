TULSA -- Stars from the Outsiders are set to reunite at the film's 50th anniversary celebration and fundraiser.

The event is set to take place at Cain's Ballroom on May 6. Tickets for the event start at $25.

RELATED: Hip hop artist buys 'The Outsiders' house, plans to turn it into a museum for the book and film

Below is a list of stars set to make an appearance at the event:

Ralph Macchio (The Outsiders, Karate Kid)

C Thomas Howell (The Outsiders, Red Dawn)

Darren Dalton (The Outsiders, Red Dawn)

DannyBoy (House of Pain)

Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats)

Debra Foreman (Valley Girl)

Robert Romanus (Fast Times At Ridgemont High)

Click here for more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: