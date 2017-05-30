The City of Tulsa is closing a street in south Tulsa until mid-August to rehabilitate the road

TULSA, Okla. - On Tuesday morning contractors closed East 101st Street between Jamestown and Louisville Avenues while they work on a street project.

The City of Tulsa says the new and improved street will benefit drivers. It's adding a right-turn lane in front of Jenks Middle School east of Florence Avenue to ease traffic backup. The project is also creating a left-turn lane at Louisville Avenue to help traffic flow more efficiently.

Also, sidewalks north of 101st Street will be added to make it safer for students walking to and from school.

The street will be reopened mid-August when students return back to classes with only one lane open going westbound.

The whole project is expected to be completed by February 2018.

