TULSA - Possible freezing rain this weekend? The City of Tulsa says it's prepared to tackle it.

"They [street maintenance workers] go to a specific route, so once they're loaded, they can be out there in 10 minutes," said Tim McCorkell, the city's Street Maintenance Manager.

The city has 67 salt spreaders, 47 of which have plows. It has seven pick-up trucks equipped with snow plows, three motor graders, and approximately 8,700 tons of salt on hand.

Street workers cover 35 specific routes totaling 1,770 miles across the city, focusing on the main streets first. Then, they move to secondary streets which include near schools.

Click here to see a link of every map and route the city uses for arterial streets, collector streets, schools and steep hills.

