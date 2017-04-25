The City of Tulsa asking for feedback on new planned Peoria Bus route

TULSA -- The City of Tulsa is asking for feedback on a plan to create a new bus route.

The new bus route will be the first of its kind in the city, making stops every 15 minutes.

The goal is to make it faster and easier for people to get to their destinations.

Tulsa Transit officials say the BRT is scheduled to go into effect in the Spring of 2019, but the city is already asking for feedback.

Last year, residents said they would like to see more trees along the stops and better sidewalks.

The route will run about 16 miles on Peoria Avenue from 63rd Street North to 81st and Lewis.

Buses on the BRT will only be stopping on Peoria Avenue, saving commuters time.

The new bus service will be paid for by voter-approved taxes.

Tuesday night, the city will host two workshops to gain feedback from Tulsans.

The meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at Spirit Life Church and Rudisill Library.

