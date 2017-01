BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - The City of Broken Arrow is starting its online surplus auction.

There are more than 70 items up for sale, including police cruisers, trucks and office supplies the city doesn't need anymore.

COMPLETE LIST: Check out the items and the current bids on each one

"The money goes back into our general fund back into our operating budget, so the city is being good stewards of taxpayer dollars by making sure that items will no longer use," said Krista Flasch with the City of Broken Arrow.

PRINTABLE LIST: Download and print a list of the items up for auction

The winning bidders must claim their items at the city's warehouse located at 1700 W. Detroit.

