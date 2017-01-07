TFD responds to fully-involved house fire in northwest Tulsa

TULSA - Tulsa firefighters responded to a house fire in northwest Tulsa Friday night.

Officials say the house was fully-involved when they arrived around 8:45 p.m.

The home is located near West 53rd Street North and North 25th West Avenue.

Firefighters say the homeowner was inside the house at the time of the fire but was able to get out on time. A dog was also inside of the home but it's not clear if the dog got out.

EMSA also responded to the scene but did not report any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

