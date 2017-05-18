Terence Crutcher's family to hold press conference following Betty Shelby trial

TULSA -- The family of Terence Crutcher is set to hold a press conference Thursday morning following the trial of Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby.

The press conference is being held at the Morning Star Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m.

SPECIAL SECTION: Latest on Terence Crutcher officer-involved shooting

Watch the full press conference by clicking play in the player below:

