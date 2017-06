TULSA -- A 19-year-old was arrested Friday morning after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he led troopers on a chase reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Troopers say they stopped the car on highway 11 near Harvard Avenue but the 19-year-old sped of.

At one point, Troopers say the car reached 140 miles per hour. OHP used maneuver to stop the Dodge Charger and arrested the teen.

