A teenager found guilty of raping a special needs high school student was sentenced to three years in jail Monday.

A jury found Sean Adams guilty of raping a Nathan Hale teenager behind a dumpster off campus.

Adams will spend three years in prison and two out on probation.

The victim was credited with a quick arrest after police say she went to officers right away.

