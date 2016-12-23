Teen loses control of vehicle in Rogers County crash, in stable condition

OOLOGAH - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a teenager was in stable condition after losing control of her vehicle and running off the road about 2.5 miles southeast of Oologah.

According to OHP reports, Casey Prather, 19, of Oologah was traveling on Old Highway 88 about 10:45 a.m. when slick roads may have caused her to miss a curve. The vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, departed the roadway and struck a fence and a fence post.

Troopers report that Prather was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Her seatbelts were not in use, according to the OHP.

