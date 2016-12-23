Dense Fog Advisory issued December 24 at 3:19AM CST expiring December 24 at 11:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 4:40PM CST expiring December 24 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 8:55PM CST expiring December 24 at 11:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 9:44PM CST expiring December 24 at 11:00AM CST in effect for: Washington
Teen loses control of vehicle in Rogers County crash, in stable condition
4:05 PM, Dec 23, 2016
Share Article
OOLOGAH - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a teenager was in stable condition after losing control of her vehicle and running off the road about 2.5 miles southeast of Oologah.
According to OHP reports, Casey Prather, 19, of Oologah was traveling on Old Highway 88 about 10:45 a.m. when slick roads may have caused her to miss a curve. The vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, departed the roadway and struck a fence and a fence post.
Troopers report that Prather was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Her seatbelts were not in use, according to the OHP.