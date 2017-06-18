Teen dead in North Tulsa shooting, man arrested

TULSA -- Tulsa police thought they were investigating an accidental shooting, but later made an arrest after the story they were told was false.

Police say they got a call from OSU Medical Center just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They were told three people had been shot and transported by a private vehicle.

Lead Homicide Detective Sergeant Dave Walker says a caller said a man and woman were fighting near the 5400 block of North Hartford.

Originally, two men claimed they were shot while walking down the street. Police say a man said he was playing with a gun and it accidentally went off. Police say the man said the bullet went through his hand and hit a 17-year-old girl in the chest.

Police confirm the teenager died at the hospital. Sgt. Walker says that story is false. He says 21-year-old Norris Williams has been arrested for manslaughter. Police say both the victim and Williams did not live at the residence and were just visiting.

"There's going to have to be some explanation and some responsibility taken for all these people with guns that don't know how to freaking use them," Sgt. Walker said. "It's amazing to me the amount of guns in the hands of people that I would be hard pressed to give a sharp pencil to."

A 21-year-old man was also with Williams. Police say he is a convicted felon and should not be in possession of a firearm. Officers say his involvement is being investigated.

This is Tulsa's 40th homicide.