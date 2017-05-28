Teen critically injured in ATV accident near Tahlequah

A 19-year-old man was critically injured in an ATV accident just north of Tahlequah just after midnight, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Tyler Mitchell of Peggs was driving a 2002 Yamaha Raptor Four-Wheeler down County Road 490, about 11 miles north of Tahlequah and failed to negotiate a turn. Mitchell's four-wheeler left the road, struck an embankment and overturned, according to the OHP report.

The victim was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition with significant injuries to his body and extremities, the report stated.

The OHP reported the cause of the accident as unsafe speed on that gravel road.

