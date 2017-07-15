TCSO says new measures to David L. Moss' visitation will be implemented in early August

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announces changes to inmate visitation that are expected to save the office $500,000 a year.

The measures include reducing visitation days from six to two days a week. Visitation hours will end at 3:30 p.m. instead of 6:30 p.m.

All visitors will be required to do a background check, and those who fail will not be allowed to visit inmates. Only immediate family members will be able to visit loved ones, in addition to attorneys, clergy and bondsmen.

"In our efforts to improve operations and fiscal responsibility, I and the employees of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, are continually looking for ways to operate our agency in the most efficient manner possible," said Jail Administrator David Parker.

According to TSCO, the office analyzed the visiting days of 25 other jails and 19 prisons in the country in considering the new visitation measures.

TCSO says these changes will be implemented in early August. The office is officially announcing the measures on Monday during a press conference.