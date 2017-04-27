TCSO in critical need of Detention Officers as new pods are set to open

TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is in a critical need for Detention Officers as the jail continues to expand.

Currently the jail has 20 pods with four more on the way, and not enough officers to patrol them. Within the pods, one detention officer is responsible for nearly 100 inmates in a pod. As the new pods set to open, about 400 more inmates are on the way.

"It is a critical need," Deputy Cass Fihiol, recruiter for TSCO said. "We need certified individuals to come in and help out and make this change"

It's a job that's under a lot of scrutiny.

"The hardest part about recruiting for this position is not everybody likes law enforcement officers," Fihiol said.

The negative stigma is casting a shadow over the profession, as recruiters look to draw in more people for the job.

"The stigma is the main issue, they don't want to be referred to as cops or something derogatory like that," Fihiol said. "Not all officers are bad."

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office is dealing with this first hand as they look to hire around 20 new detention officers. But overcoming that hurdle isn't easy.

The job comes with daily obstacles, and even dangers according to the Department of Corrections. But TCSO is determined to show the public the reward of the job.

"It's something new and different every day," Corrie King, a Detention Officer at TCSO said. "And that's what I like about it. It's not one day that's the same here."

She also has advice for new recruits.

"They have to be a strong person," King said. "We believe in being fair, firm and consistent."

The job, comes with it's stresses and demands respect.

As the new pods are set to open soon, TCSO is taking every opportunity to get recruits to make sure operations continue without chaos.

"We're going to have to find a way," Fihiol said. "We'll find a way."

TCSO asks anyone interested to contact the sheriff's office. You can find out more about benefits and job descriptions here.

