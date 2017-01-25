TCC's "Temas en Tulsa" had 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente as a guest

8:21 AM, Jan 25, 2017
8:30 AM, Jan 25, 2017

Reporter Gitzel Puente talked about her hispanic heritage, her work at 2 Works for You and a project she's working on for February on "Temas en Tulsa" show. It's an award-winning show produced by Tulsa Community College and hosted by Tina Pena.

TULSA, Okla. - 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente did a sit-down interview for "Temas en Tulsa" to talk about her hispanic heritage, her work at KJRH and an upcoming special report she's working on for February.

"Temas en Tulsa" is a television program produced in Spanish at Tulsa Community College that promotes current events, the arts, culture and education in Tulsa region.

In October 2016, the show was a Governor's Arts Awards recipient, which honor individuals and organizations for their contributions to the state's arts and culture. 

The program is hosted by associate professor, Tina Pena, who's also the president of the non-profit organization, Mita's Foundation.

 

