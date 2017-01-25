TCC's "Temas en Tulsa" had 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente as a guest

TULSA, Okla. - 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente did a sit-down interview for "Temas en Tulsa" to talk about her hispanic heritage, her work at KJRH and an upcoming special report she's working on for February.

"Temas en Tulsa" is a television program produced in Spanish at Tulsa Community College that promotes current events, the arts, culture and education in Tulsa region.

In October 2016, the show was a Governor's Arts Awards recipient, which honor individuals and organizations for their contributions to the state's arts and culture.

The program is hosted by associate professor, Tina Pena, who's also the president of the non-profit organization, Mita's Foundation.