Cherokee Nation's Hastings Hospital to expand to 469,000 square feet

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will break ground Friday on the tribe’s new 469,000-square-foot health facility being built at the W.W. Hastings campus in Tahlequah.

Construction of the four-story facility starts this month and is expected to be complete in 2019.

The facility is the result of the largest joint venture agreement ever between a tribe and the federal government. Upon completion, the outpatient facility will be the largest Indian Health Service-funded facility in the country offering expanded services.

When W.W. Hastings Hospital was built in Tahlequah in 1986, it was built to accommodate 100,000 patient visits per year. In 2016, Hastings had nearly 400,000 patient visits. The new facility will nearly triple the space for outpatient services currently housed at Hastings Hospital.

