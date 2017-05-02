Tahlequah camping resorts start cleaning up after flooding from Illinois River

Fair
HI: 79°
LO: 57°
Illinois River crested at 29 Feet overnight
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. - Tahlequah camping resorts along Highway 10 are starting to clean up after this weekend's storm.
The Illinois River caused flooding in many of the campgrounds, including "Peyton's Place Resort".
The high waters traveled to its main office and even left some buildings under water.
The owners of Peyton's Place said the last time it flooded was in December 2015. After the damage, they remodeled the store.
They said they'll be cleaning up once again and assessing the damage. Peyton's Place, among other campgrounds affected, want to reopen its doors soon and be ready for Memorial Day weekend.