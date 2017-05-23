Suspects on the run following police chase

Tulsa--

Two suspects are on the run after police say they led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say around 12:15 AM, they spotted a truck in the QuikTrip parking lot at 28th & East Admiral.

Police say the truck came back as stolen when they ran the tag.

Officers tried to pull over the truck, but the driver took off, leading them on a short pursuit.

The driver eventually crashed the truck near Haskell & Delaware Place after hitting a fence and parked car.

Officials say two people then bailed out, and ran from the scene.

The truck has been returned to the owner.

