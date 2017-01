Video shows suspects taking tools from west Tulsa contractor, police searching for suspects

A West Tulsa contractor is without thousands of dollars worth of tools after suspects break into his property multiple times and clean out his trailer.

Now he wants the public to see the surveillance video and help police catch the suspected culprits.

Sam Sendgraff and his girlfriend Kimberly Martin say even though these suspects first broke into the garage to shut off the outside lights, cameras still caught their faces and their truck.

“You can see them pretty well, so we're going to find them,” said Martin.

It's a rough start to 2017.

Martin and her boyfriend, Sam Sendgraff, were stunned to see an entire livelihood gone in a matter of hours.

“He rents homes and flips homes,” said Martin. “This affects more than just him and his livelihood, it affects his employees' and their families and their livelihood.”

The owners say the suspects pull in in a Dodge Ram truck around 10 p.m. Friday, after breaking the lock hours before.

From there, they say pull out big ticket items and dozens of saws and other tools.

“7 foot aluminum ladder, brand new garage door operating system, .aluminum 4-wheeler ramps,” she said.

But they say they don't stop there.

Several hours later, they're back, taking more things out the trailer in the span of 15 minutes.

“It made me mad and that somebody would do that to anybody. I don't want this to happen to anyone else,” said Martin.

Martin said everything has now been turned into police.

She's ready to see the tools returned.

“We're both positive people and it's going to bring us down,” she said. “I hope these people get caught because they're going to do it again.”

Martin says they're offering a cash reward for anyone who can help them find these suspects.

If you have any info, you're asked to call Tulsa Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.

