Suspected Bixby recruiting center bomber was discharged from air guard in April

A spokeswoman for the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa confirmed Ben Roden was a senior airman and worked as a firefighter.

Federal prosecutors said investigators interviewed Roden’s former command staff.

They told investigators Roden tried to become an air force electrician, but couldn't complete the training.

The criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma siad Roden faced disciplinary action while in the air guard before wanting to join the marines.

A neighbor said she just saw Roden at his parent's house.

“The son comes and goes really you just see traffic throughout the house. We don't really know much about them," said the neighbor.

Roden is behind bars facing multiple federal charges accused of setting off a pipe bomb.

“It's scary to think that something could happen right next door and you'd never know that anything is going on not until cars start showing up and 'ok what's going on here? Why is everyone at their house?” said the neighbor.

Naomi Eason is relieved the suspect is now in federal custody.

“I can only imagine how the military families feel because they were the target," said Eason.

She captured this damage done to a military car the same day prosecutors said Roden bombed the recruiting center.

“It makes us feel a lot safer because it escalated quickly you know semi-violent to pretty violent to extremely violent in just a few days time. That's kind of scary," said Eason.

“I'm just happy for the military's sake. I'm happy for our law enforcement. I'm very thankful that they acted so quickly. I think everyone is surprised just how quickly. They tracked this situation down and jumped on it, took care of it. I don't think people expected to have closure that quick. We could go to sleep last night and not worry about it," said Eason.

Again, prosecutors believe Roden targeted the Air Force recruiting facility in Bixby because Roden believed the Air Force prevented him from being accepted into the Marines.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: