Suspect in Ottawa County Standoff identified; man allegedly crashes into building while intoxicated

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the suspect in an early-morning Standoff Saturday in Ottawa County.

Troopers say Justin Langley is accused of crashing into a building while intoxicated.

When troopers responded to the crash around 1:30 in the morning to assist deputies, they say Langley ran to another building near Highway 59 and 580 Road.

After a five hour standoff, Langley was taken into custody. Troopers say Langley is wanted on multiple warrants out of Delaware County.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: