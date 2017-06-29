Suspect in custody after police chase

Tulsa, Okla--

One suspect is in custody after police say he stole a car and led them on a chase early Thursday morning.

Officers say the man stole a Toyota Camry near 13th and Lewis around 12:40 AM.

They say the driver tried to lose officers in the pursuit by switching off all his lights while driving.

The man later wrecked the car near 1st and Elgin. Police say two people then bailed out of the car and tried to run on foot.

Officers arrested the driver after a K9 bit him on his arm. The passenger managed to get away.

Paramedics treated the suspect on scene for the dog bite.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: