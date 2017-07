Tulsa, Okla--

A driver is in custody after an early Monday morning chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they tried to stop the pickup near East 15th and South Sheridan for speeding just before 2:00 AM.

They say speeds hit 92 miles per hour during the chase.

The driver eventually hit a curb near 104th East Avenue and East 4th Place and wrecked.

The wreck caused the truck to spin out and hit a fence. Troopers then boxed him in to prevent him from running.

They say they arrested him without further difficulty.

Paramedics transported him to OSU medical center for treatment. He will then be booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

