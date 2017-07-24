Suspect in Bristow officer-involved shooting has criminal past

BROSTOW, Okla. -- A man has been arrested after police say he shot at Bristow Police, injuring a driver nearby.

Police say Shawn Sexton, 25, shot at officers during a pursuit, then officers fired back, causing Sexton to crash into a bridge.

Sexton was wearing a bulletproof vest and suffered minor injuries.

Police say before the officer-involved shooting, Sexton went on a shooting spree in Creek County.

Sexton is suspected of shooting at a home in Slick, Oklahoma, about 35 miles south of Tulsa. He then shot at a stranger in the street.

Court records also show that Sexton pled guilty to aggravated assault and battery in 2013 and was charged with burglary in 2010.

Bristow Police say the driver was hurt during the shooting by flying debris. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Sexton will be facing several felonies as they continue to investigate the shootings.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: