Suspect arrested in November homicide of Leon Crockett

Tulsa homicide detectives arrest a suspect in Nov. 19 shooting of Leon Crockett in north Tulsa.

Homicide Sgt. David Walker announced this week that a first-degree murder warrant was put out for Cameron Brown after police say Brown's girlfriend reneged on a statement that she was the one responsible for Crockett's shooting death at 1339 E. 36th Street North.

When Homicide detectives confronted the female with what they believed to be lies in her confession, she recanted her story, TPD says.

The homicide happened about 9:30 p.m. that November night. Originally the female told the dispatcher that she had shot an intruder, officers say.

Detectives say first responders arrived and found Crockett shot inside an apartment. Crockett was transported to St. John Hospital where a day later he died from his wounds.





