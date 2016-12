TULSA -- Police arrested a man Sunday they say allegedly stole a car parked at QuikTrip Sunday morning.

Just before noon Sunday, police responded to 1300 East I-44 after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police he was outside his car at the QuikTrip on West 51st Street and South Union Avenue when the suspect jumped into the car and took off.

The victim then allegedly followed the suspect in his friend's car before police caught up to both vehicles. Police say the suspect left the vehicle on the side of the road and ran away on foot.

The suspect was taken onto custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and a warrant.

