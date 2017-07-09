Sunday Brunch: Andolini's recipe for Marzano Pesto Pizza

2 Works for You Sunday Brunch: Marzano Pesto Pizza



Andolini’s is known for a commitment to quality ingredients… even to flying in tomatoes from Italy. These tomatoes, known as San Marzano tomatoes, are grown only in the rich volcanic soil around Mount Vesuvius. They have a sweeter flavor that blends perfectly with the olive oil and pesto on this pizza.



To make it at home you’ll need:

1 14oz. dough

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons of pesto

7 oz. of mozzarella — we used a shredded / diced mozzarella on ours, but small chunks of fresh mozzarella would work too

1/2 cup of crushed San Marzano tomatoes (about 3 whole tomatoes, peeled)

1 tablespoon of pecorino romano cheese

Preheat your oven to 500 degrees and preheat a pizza stone in your oven, if you have one. Ideally, give the stone and oven 30 minutes to come fully to temperature before baking the pie.



In the meantime, push out your dough to form a 14” pizza crust. Place on a lightly oiled pan for easy transfer to the stone when it’s time to bake. Lightly drizzle the entire crust with the olive oil. Use your fingers or the back of a spoon to gently spread it over the dough. Spread the pesto over the olive oil, covering all of the crust except the edges with an thin even layer of pesto. Sprinkle the mozzarella evenly over the entire pizza and transfer pizza to hot stone. Bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly.

Remove pizza from oven, and top with crushed tomatoes and a sprinkling of pecorino romano cheese.



Slice and serve!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: