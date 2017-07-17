Summer heat to rise above normal in Oklahoma, Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Residents of Oklahoma and Arkansas are bracing for some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer.



The National Weather Service says high temperatures during the upcoming work week will rise to above normal levels for this time of year, with the hottest conditions expected near the end of the week and next weekend.



A ridge of high pressure will shift east across the Southern Plains during the week, setting up a typical mid-summer heat wave and creating hot and humid conditions in eastern Oklahoma as well as northwestern and east central Arkansas.



Temperatures near 100 degrees with heat index values ranging from 100 to around 108 degrees will be possible toward the end of the work week.



Isolated thunderstorms are likely with chances increasing late next weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: