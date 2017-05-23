Storms cause more flooding at local lakes ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend in Green Country

HULBERT, Okla. -- Severe storms last week dumped rain into lakes already swollen and flooded across Green Country, and now many families are wondering if they can even get out and enjoy the water this Memorial Day weekend.



Fort Gibson Lake is currently 28 feet above normal. The water has crept into campgrounds surrounding the lake and has caused debris, like logs and trees, to build up in the water.

Ann Davis, the sales manager at Paradise Cove Marina, said her marina is one of the few where boaters can still access the docks despite the rising waters.

"There's a little debris still in the lake. We're going up to 28 feet probably within the next 24 hours," Davis said. "We'll be max capacity, so there will be a little more debris in the water. But by the weekend, it will be downstream."

The additional debris in the water affected the fishing plans that Darla Miley had Monday.

"So far I've let the grandkids fish," Miley said, "and so far (my granddaughter) has caught the tree twice, and the other (grandson) lost my bobber."

Debris is the least of the concerns at Long Bay Marina. The owners fished a sunken boat out of the water Monday after it sank along with a dock that flipped Thursday evening during a possible tornado.

Davis said she now just hopes that the skies will stay clear so that families can enjoy the lake on what will unofficially be the start to summer.

"There's just more water to play on," David said, laughing.

Most of the nearby campgrounds at Sequoyah State Park are still able to take guests, though there are a few spots that are underwater.



