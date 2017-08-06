Storms cause at least 20,000 people to lose power throughout Green Country

TULSA -- Powerful storms tore through Tulsa overnight Sunday, causing at least 20,000 people to lose power.

Photos of storm damage around Tulsa showed power poles knocked over across Tulsa.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting that at least 3,500 are still without power.

