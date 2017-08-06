Storm damages car dealerships near 46th and Memorial

TULSA -- A tornado caused damage to a car dealership in Tulsa overnight Sunday.

Footage from several car dealerships near 46th Street and Memorial show damage.

PHOTOS: Storm rips through midtown Tulsa Sunday morning

The damage included snapped power poles, signs knocked over and power outages in the area.

More video: Some dealerships on Memorial St were hit hard in the possible tornado in south #Tulsa @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/RNh7MM436w — Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) August 6, 2017

A lot of storm damage in #Tulsa by Memorial & 46th St by dealerships. Downed power lines & billboard damage @KJRH2HD #okwx pic.twitter.com/QwS96DZfQV — Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) August 6, 2017

