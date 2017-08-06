Storm damages car dealerships near 46th and Memorial

11:20 AM, Aug 6, 2017
A possible tornado caused damage to a car dealership in Tulsa overnight Sunday.

TULSA -- A tornado caused damage to a car dealership in Tulsa overnight Sunday.

Footage from several car dealerships near 46th Street and Memorial show damage.

The damage included snapped power poles, signs knocked over and power outages in the area.

