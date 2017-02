STIGLER - Stigler Public Schools have decided to cancel classes Thursday and Friday due to an increase in the number of absences from the flu.

Stigler Superintendent Monty Guthrie says 17% of high school students and 23% of middle school students called out sick Wednesday.

School officials said they've disinfected the school, but students continue to call out sick. There are about 1,300 students in the school district.

Classes will resume Monday.

The school board will have a meeting Monday night to determine how to make up those days.

