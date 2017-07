St. Stephens UMC clothing drive information

BROKEN ARROW -- St. Stephens United Methodist Church is hosting its annual clothing drive for people in need of clothing for job interviews and work.

The event is being held at the church at 400 West New Orleans in Broken Arrow from July 24-29.

Collection and display of new or gently used clothes and accessories will be held from July 24-26 before the clothes become open to shoppers on July-28.

