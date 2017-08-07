Special primaries Tuesday for Oklahoma House, Senate seats

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Voters will decide party nominees during special primary elections for a vacant House seat in Tulsa and an open Senate seat in south Oklahoma City.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at precincts in Senate District 45, which stretches across portions of Oklahoma City, Mustang and Valley Brook. Seven Republicans and two Democrats are vying to replace former Republican state Sen. Kyle Loveless, who resigned before pleading guilty to felony campaign finance violations.

Voters also will cast ballots in House District 76 in south Tulsa and Broken Arrow. Five Republicans and two Democrats are seeking to replace former Republican state Rep. David Brumbaugh, who died in April.

The winners of Tuesday's primaries will face off in a special general election on Nov. 14.

