Special elections Tuesday in races for Oklahoma House seats

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) -- Two special elections are this week in races for seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, one to elect a state representative and one to choose party nominees.

House District 28 voters in Seminole and Pottawatomie counties go to the polls Tuesday to select a successor to former Rep. Tom Newell, who resigned days after winning re-election in November to accept a job with a conservative think-tank.

Republican Zack Taylor, Democrat Steve Barnes and Libertarian Cody Presley are running for the seat.

Also Tuesday, Tulsa County voters in District 75 will choose nominees to replace former Rep. Dan Kirby, who resigned in February.

Jamie Smith and Karen Gaddis are running for the Democratic nomination while Skip Steele; Tressa Nunley; Nik Berg; and AJ Oatsvall are seeking the Republican nomination.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: