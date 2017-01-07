South Tulsa home destroyed by late-night fire; fire chief offers advice regarding heating devices

TULSA -- A south Tulsa family was left without a home after a house fire Friday night.

Fire crews responded to the home near 71st Street and Yale Avenue last night. Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire started in one of the bedrooms, according to firefighters.

Following the fire, district fire Chief Ronnie Cole gave some advice as temperatures continue to plummet. "Stay warm. Be careful with any space, heaters, fireplaces, candles. Anything people use to stay warm. Just be careful. It's that time of the year," said Cole.

The American Red Cross is working to help the family.

