Parents raising concerns about lack of traffic signs in front of Ellen Ochoa Elementary

TULSA -- Some parents are raising concerns about the lack of school traffic signs in front of Ellen Ochoa Elementary School.

"They don't have any street signs or traffic lights, so it's probably going to cause an accident," says Maggie Hicks.

She has three young children who will be attending the new Ellen Ochoa Elementary School. Classes start in 19 days, but she says there still no traffic signs letting drivers know of the school zone.

"Just having a school crossing sign, where are they going to put the crossing guards, I haven't seen any paint for that," explains Hicks.

Union Public Schools District doesn't know about any crosswalks being installed in the future, but they say they've been working closely with the City of Tulsa to put up the signs.

"We have static signage that's going to go up next week. My understanding is there will be some blinking type signs that will come up. It may not be ready for the first day of school, but it is coming," says Chris Payne, the district's communications director.

Payne explains that most of the students live on the south side of the school, so they're not expecting many students to cross 31st Street to get to school.

Classes are starting on Aug. 22.

About 500 students are enrolled in the school's first phase. The second phase is expected to be completed in 2019.

