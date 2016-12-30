Small fire at CityPlex Towers leads to evacuation

TULSA - Tulsa police confirm an evacuation took place Thursday night at the CityPlex Towers in south Tulsa.

First responders were alerted to the complex near 81st and Lewis around 4:30 p.m. for reports of smoke near the top of the smallest tower.

Crews say they put out a small fire on the roof. They say smoked filled the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th floors.

Oral Roberts University issued a release saying the affected tower was evacuated as a precaution after a tenant smelled the smoke. They say the fire was isolated to a stairwell, went out on its own and did not affect any tenant space.

The university says a few people at the scene were treated for "minor medical issues" related to the evacuation.

Those who were evacuated were able to return to the building after the Tulsa Fire Department deemed it safe.

Crews say a construction problem caused the fire. The university says some workmen were on the roof when the fire ignited.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: