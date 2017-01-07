Single-digit temps don't stop Runway 5K runners

Runners braved the cold Saturday morning to run on an airport runway...all to benefit the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

Temperatures hovered in the single digits during start time.

“There was actually a group of us that were going to run together and everybody wussed out on us,” said runner Katherine Brinson.

That didn't stop Brinson and her two daughters from bundling up and enjoying the experience.

“My grandfather was an aerospace engineer so it just seemed like something fun to do,” she said.

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum hopes to combine that fun with education.

It's the only time all year the runway opens to the public.

“You get to experience maybe a different side of the airport and museum...being outside on the runway,” said race organizer David Bendel.

Inside the museum, activities have been aligned with STEM studies found in local classrooms.

Some of the 300 registered runners worked on their best time yet.

“Kinda felt like an airplane coming down with all the tire tracks...and it's really flat,” said race winner Byrun Ratliff.

Others, like Brinson, stepped out of their comfort zone.

“I thought about staying home and staying in my nice warm bed,” she said.

But all gave their support to a piece of Tulsa culture.

The race marks the third year the runway has opened to the public.

All proceeds will benefit STEM resources for museum activities.

