Silver Alert issued for Broken Arrow man

BROKEN ARROW -- Broken Arrow police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

Lee Amen was last seen at about 7:30 on Sunday morning in the 8300 block of East Greeley Place. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jacket, University of Oklahoma cap and glasses. He also uses a cane, police said.

He was driving a silver or taupe 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe with an Oklahoma license plate number of 813LDR. The vehicle has a dent in the right fender.

Amen is believed to be in danger as he suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

