Silver Alert issued for 74-YO woman missing from Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old woman missing since noon Thursday.

Authorities say Carol Underwood has been missing more than a day, but it's possible she has been seen in Colby, KS. They say she is bipolar and unable to care for herself and could be headed to Colorado.

Underwood is considered to have medical and physical disabilities that could put her in danger.

Her vehicle is a 2010 blue on blue Nissan Sentra with Oklahoma license tag 984GYS.

If you see Underwood, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

