UPDATE - 86-YO man missing for hours is found

UPDATE - Authorities searching for an 86-year-old man missing from his south Tulsa home Friday, say he has been found and appears to be in good shape.

Police say he was found a little before 8 p.m. after he disappeared early afternoon. He was found near 101st and Yale.

SILVER ALERT - Authorities search for 86-year-old man who was missing from his south Tulsa home since Friday afternoon.

Tulsa Police say a search for John Oberholtz began about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 99th and Sandusky area of south Tulsa.

Oberholtz may be in danger due to medical reasons and age.

He was last seen wearing a button up blue shirt with black pants and black shoes. He is described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds.

Authorities believe Oberholtz is on foot. He was last seen walking in the 99th and Sandusky area. He has been known to go by the name "Pete," but sometimes will not answer to his name.

Tulsa Police say Oberholtz is in the latter stages of Alzheimer's.

If you have seen this man, you are urged to contact Tulsa Police. The Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA also were on scene this afternoon in the search.

