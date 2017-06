Tulsa--

Police are searching for a suspect they say fired a shot during a robbery at a QuikTrip station.

Officers say the man fired one round as he was leaving the scene at the QuikTrip at Admiral and Harvard.

Investigators chased after the suspect they say was driving an older Chevrolet Silverado.

The pursuit came to an end at East 38th Street North and North Harvard, after officers say the suspect tried to get away by driving into oncoming traffic.

They say the man ditched the truck and ran on foot. Police called in a helicopter and K9 unit to help search for the suspect.

