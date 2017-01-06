Shooting victim transported to hospital in serious to critical condition

TULSA - Tulsa Police Department officials say two men engaged in several altercations over a period of time led to one shooting the other Friday in the stomach.

According to police reports, a homeowner at in the 6700 block of E. 6th Street, Chris Larkin was involved in arguments Friday and in the past with Nick Lac and on Friday it all came to a head as Larkin is accused of shooting Lac in the stomach.

An EMSA spokesperson said Lac was transported to St. John Hospital in "emergent condition," meaning serious to critical with lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Officers said it was unclear what the two men were arguing about and that the investigation is ongoing.

