HASKELL Co., Okla. -- A shooting suspect was arrested after a manhunt in Haskell County Saturday.

The Haskell County Sheriff's Office says James Earl Frames (pictured below) shot a man in the chest near Keota.

Several departments worked together and were able to locate Frames in a wooded area.

Frames was arrested for shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a former felon conviction and disruption and prevention of an emergency telephone call.

Authorities say the victim is in stable condition.

