Severe weather cuts power at Oklahoma corrections facilities
2:46 PM, Apr 29, 2017
2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Severe storms in Oklahoma have caused power outages or damage at four community correction facilities in the Oklahoma City area.
The Department of Corrections said Saturday that the Carver Center halfway house in Oklahoma City experienced roof damage. Staff relocated residents from two housing units to vacant beds at the facility. Power should be restored within two days and generators are supplying electricity.
Corrections officials say power is out at the Oklahoma Halfway House in Oklahoma City and is expected to be restored within two days. About 46 people live at the facility and will be relocated to other facilities if emergency lighting issues are not resolved.
The Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center has been experiencing power outages, and the Catalyst Behavioral Services-Ivanhoe halfway house experienced a brief power outage.